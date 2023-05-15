The slide occurred just after 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

WASHINGTON, USA — State Route 504 near Coldwater Lake is closed in both directions after a debris slide late Sunday night, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

Coldwater Lake is within Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.

The slide occurred just before 9 p.m. on Sunday night, and there was no estimated time for reopening the roadway as of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Tamara Greenwell, a Washington Department of Transportation spokesperson, said the highway will be closed "for a while."

She said the slide wiped out a bridge and took rebar half a mile downstream.

Greenwell said searchers looked downstream for any cars or people who may have been washed away, but they did not find any evidence of anyone being killed or injured.

At least 11 people and a dog spent the night on the other side of the slide, staying up at Johnston Ridge Observatory. King County Search and Rescue utilized its helicopters to extract the people.

"All of a sudden I didn't see a road," said Robert Cornejo Garcia.

Garcia was heading home to Puyallup after playing a soccer game in Oregon when he decided to make a quick side trip to Mount St. Helens. He estimates he drove up to the slide area a couple of minutes after the slide happened.

"There was just huge trees coming down, loud noises," said Cornejo Garcia.

Ryan Crandall and his pet husky, Nalu, were grateful to be rescued out of the area.

Crandall went to the mountain to take overnight pictures of the Milky Way. It was his first trip to Mount St. Helens. Driving up, all he could think about was the historic 1980 eruption.

"I’m thinking how crazy would it be to have seen a natural disaster, seeing an explosion, and I end up being part of a natural disaster,," said Crandall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.