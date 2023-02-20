High winds, snow and cold weather to hit Spokane this week

Severe winds, heavy snow and bitter cold temperatures will hit Spokane one after another this week.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that the worst of the winds are through, the focus of the forecast turns to the snow and frigid cold temperatures for the rest of this week.

Tuesday Snowfall

The arctic air will start to advance into the Inland Northwest Tuesday morning from the northeast. The backdoor cold front will bring snow to the region late Tuesday morning, beginning around 7-10 a.m. At first, the snow will have a hard time sticking due to the warm ground temps, but by the afternoon we'll start to see the accumulations.

The snow will be moderate for the region, but widespread. 1-3" forecast for Spokane and Pullman areas. With North Idaho areas like Coeur d'Alene and Sandpoint getting a pinch more at 2-4". Lewiston and central Washington will get the least at approximately 1".

The mountain passes will get extreme snow. Lookout Pass is forecasting 10-20" of snowfall between now and Wednesday morning. Steven's Pass is expecting 20-36" of snow! Impacts will be severe and chains are certainly going to be required and closures are very possible too.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the lower elevations of eastern Washington and North Idaho until 10pm tonight. Winter Storm Warning are in effect for the surrounding mountains and mountain passing through Wednesday morning.

Bitter Cold

The final winter weather impact will be the cold temps. A reinforcing shot of cold air coming in from Alaska will push temperatures to the single digits by Thursday morning. This will be the top 3 coldest waves of the winter, about matching the cold weather from the end of January, but far from the extreme cold from the week before Christmas.

High temps will be around 20 degrees below average which is low to mid-20s for Spokane from Wednesday to Friday.

