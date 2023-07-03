Construction worker killed in reported accident at Spokane Tribe Casino

A major construction accident was reported near the casino. Police and other medical first responders are on site.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Airway Heights Fire Department and Airway Heights police are responding to a fatal incident at the Spokane Tribe Casino. One person was killed in the incident.

The incident reportedly happened at the construction site of the casino's new five-story hotel, which was set to open sometime this year. Police responded at 9:45 a.m. It is not clear how the incident happened.

According to Javier De La Rosa, the general manager of the casino, they are working with state, local and tribal agencies to investigate what happened leading up to the accident. Officials can only confirm one death and cannot speak to other potential injuries.

De La Rosa did confirm the person killed was a construction worker. The casino is working with law enforcement to identify the person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

