Hundreds across Spokane, North Idaho remain without power after high winds

At the height of the power outages on Monday, more than 40,000 people throughout the Inland Northwest were without power.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of electric customers in the Inland Northwest remain without power after high winds moved through the area Monday afternoon.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday,150 Avista customers remain without power. Power outages began to occur at about 3 p.m. Monday for residents throughout Spokane and North Idaho as a High Wind Warning was in place. At the height of the power outages on Monday, more than 40,000 people were without power.

The storm impacted both Avista transmission and distribution lines, causing damage throughout the Washington and Idaho service territory, the company said in a press release.

Customers can check on the status of outages through each company's outage map:

To report power outages, contact utility providers here:

Avista Utilities outage hotline: 1-800-227-9187 or text OUT to 284-782 or report your outage online or through Avista’s mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage.

outage hotline: 1-800-227-9187 or text OUT to 284-782 or report your outage online or through Avista’s mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage. Kootenai Electric : 1-877-744-1055 or through Kootenai Electric’s SmartHub app.

: 1-877-744-1055 or through Kootenai Electric’s SmartHub app. Inland Power and Light outage hotline phone number 877-668-8243

outage hotline phone number 877-668-8243 Vera Water and Power outage hotline call 1-888-774-8272

outage hotline call 1-888-774-8272 Northern Lights in Northern Idaho outage hotline 866-665-4837

in Northern Idaho outage hotline 866-665-4837 Pend Oreille Public Utility Disitrct: outage hotline 509-447-3137

Winds have calmed down significantly on Tuesday along with a drop in temperatures. The rest of the week will trend about 20 degrees colder than where it began. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will still be possible early Tuesday but will die down quickly throughout the day.