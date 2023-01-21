Traffic stop leads to arrest of Spokane man with drugs and stolen guns in Post Falls

Bryce Alexander Bock is facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and two counts of possession of a stolen gun.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A Spokane man was arrested on Friday in Post Falls after police found drugs and stolen guns in his car during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock, after they found two stolen guns, along with approximately 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 244 counterfeit Fentanyl pills (mexies), and an additional gun, during a traffic stop in Post Falls.

Detectives and patrol deputies conducted the traffic stop in the area of W. Seltice Way and N. Idahline Road, in Post Falls on Friday.

Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and two counts of possession of a stolen gun.

Officers continue investigating the case and further charges are expected.

