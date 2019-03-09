KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A 19-year-old man from Spokane fell to his death in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness over the weekend during a day hike.

Sean Mortensen left his hiking partners on Friday morning to go for a day hike and did not return. Authorities with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said his bound was found on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Authorities responded to the Spectacle Lake area in the Alpine Lakes wilderness, approximately 25 miles north of Cle Elum, for a report of an overdue hiker on Saturday afternoon. The area is in the Cascade Mountains.

Mortensen told his brother that he was going to take a day hike toward Three Queens, which is located northeast of Spectacle Lake, authorities said. He estimated that he would be gone for about two hours.

When Mortensen had not returned by 5 p.m. on Saturday, his brother and friend began to search the area but could not find him.

Mortensen had not returned by Sunday morning, so his brother decided to hike out to trailhead to get help, authorities said.

Search efforts were initially suspended on Sunday night for the safety of the searchers due to darkness, authorities said.

Authorities said Mortensen was found in the Three Queens area at the base of a steep slope. It appears that he fell about 150 feet.

“The Sheriff's Office extends our deepest condolences to Sean's friends and family,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

RELATED: Oregon hiker dies after fall in Olympic National Park

RELATED: Man dies while cliff jumping off 'The Cove' on Long Lake