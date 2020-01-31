When police arrived at the area on Spokane's South Hill, they found a dead woman in the car. Major Crimes detectives are now investigating.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives with the Spokane Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman's body was found in a burning car on the South Hill.

The incident happened at 27th Avenue between Fiske and Mount Vernon Streets on Thursday night.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the Spokane Fire Department responded to a call of the burning car at about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. Fire crews then called Spokane police.

When police arrived, they found a dead woman in the car.

Streets in the area were closed on Thursday night but have since reopened as of Friday morning, Preuninger said.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they are available.