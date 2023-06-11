x
1 woman hit by car, killed on South Baltimore Rd. and South Palouse Hwy.

Parts of Palouse Highway are closed in both directions.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One woman is dead after being hit by a car on South Baltimore Rd and South Palouse Hwy, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. 

Palouse Highway is closed in both directions between Silver Hill and Willow Springs. Deputies say it will likely be closed for several hours while deputies investigate.

According to SCSO, the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. It is unknown at this time what lead up to the crash or if the driver will be facing any charges. 

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

