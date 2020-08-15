Oregon mom fears her daughter with developmental disability will regress with distance learning

"We were getting emails with activities via PowerPoint that the teacher would send and that the therapist would send different exercises and things to do," Taber said. "But just none of that is realistic for what our world is. You can see that technology is not awesome because it's more of an attention tool than a work tool. And then trying to communicate with those specialists and therapists via Zoom or email just isn't isn't enough for her and it isn't going to cut it... regression [is my fear]. She learns a skill and it can be there one day and gone the next. And without someone working with her all the time, you just don't know what's gonna stick and what's not. And what opportunities are going to be lost."