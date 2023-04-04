21-year-old buys, renovates Southeast Portland house previously overrun with squatters

Not only did Cade Gardner flip the home, he changed an entire neighborhood — and did it without help from police or the city.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A house along Southeast Flavel Street in Portland that was once overrun by squatters and avoided by neighbors still stands out, but now for an entirely different reason.

The previous owner put it on the market this past summer after the squatters moved in while he was on vacation. When he returned to the house near Southeast 52nd, he told KGW over the phone that they beat him up. He decided to sell, but didn't know how to get rid of the unwelcome occupants.

When 21-year-old Cade Gardner saw KGW’s story, he worked with a money lender to buy the house for $315,000 — squatters and all.

“We saw this as an opportunity to help a homeowner and possibly help squatters that are staying on the property,” said Gardner.

There were about four people living inside when he bought it, Gardner said. Portland Police Bureau records show that officers were called to the house twice last year for “suspicious behavior.”

“When you have someone that’s not willing to leave you don’t really know what you’re walking into,” Gardner said.

Gardner said that he ended up becoming friends with the squatters, and spent a month getting them into housing of their own without any help from the city or police.

“We kind of built a relationship. We were going out and having lunch just getting to know each other, so yeah ... that was a little nerve-racking at first. I didn’t want to kick them out and have them on the street and then have this happen to someone else,” Gardner said.

As it turns out, the squatters were an integral part of the renovations — which took longer and cost far more than Gardner expected, in part due to bullet holes in the front walls and garbage buried in the back. They filled three 40-yard dumpsters with stuff.

“They actually helped the whole time getting everything out of there. They even had some of their friends come over and help — not a single time did they ask me for money, which really surprised me,” Gardner said.

When KGW talked with those in the neighborhood, it was clear Gardner not only flipped this house, but he also flipped an entire community. He’s now even offering to do small renovations on the surrounding houses, all free of charge.

“Yeah, it feels good, the neighborhood is coming around,” said Sam Maggi who has lived across the street from the house for 16 years. “It does feel nicer when you’re walking the dog past the house, for sure.”

“That’s the reason why I do it. I like seeing people happy and like building the community,” added Gardner.