Snoqualmie Pass pummeled with 82 inches of fresh snow

More than six feet of snow piled up in Washington's mountains in the last week.

Mountains in the Pacific Northwest got a major helping of fresh snow in the past week.

According to the National Weather Service of Seattle, Mount Baker collected the most new snow with 85 inches — that's a little more than 7 feet.

NWS says Snoqualmie Pass has 82.5 inches of new snow. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports the accumulative snowfall for Snoqualmie Pass this season is 181 inches. That's 45 more inches than this same time last year.

Stevens Pass has 71 inches of fresh powder, according to NWS.

Popular trail site Paradise at Mount Rainier has 65 inches of snow and White Pass is close behind with 63.5 inches.

The mountains are due for another dumping of snow this weekend.

VIEW | Full forecast

Make sure you check pass conditions before you hit the road.

US 2 over Stevens Pass was closed for several days due to heavy snow and downed trees. The roadway fully reopened on Thursday, but could close again if conditions worsen.