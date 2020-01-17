'These two children will be forever missed': NE Portland school community remembers siblings swept out to sea

A teacher at Vestal Elementary School says he will always remember Lola's smile and the spark in William's eye.

A large crowd packed an auditorium at Vestal Elementary School in Northeast Portland to remember Lola and William Stiles.

"Lola was always quick to help others when they needed help," said teacher Eric Swehla. "She could see a hand that needed to be held and she had the strength to go hold that hand."

From teachers to the principal, nobody at Thursday evening's vigil was short on fond memories of the Stiles kids.

"Lola was always ready to find her friends," said principal Sabrina Flamoe. "William and I had a funny connection where I'd tell him I was ready for him to start kindergarten at Vestal and he'd smile and say, 'I need to go to my school now but I'll come to your school later.'"

That innocent humor is among the many things the Vestal community will miss about Lola and William.

The children were with their dad, on an off-beach trail north of Manzanita, when a sneaker wave knocked them into the ocean. Jeremy Stiles survived, but the kids did not.

"These two children will be forever missed by all of us," said Flamoe. "I personally feel so blessed to have known both of them."

Ask anybody at the vigil and chances are they will tell you the same thing. Lola and William were special.