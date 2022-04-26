Silverwood Theme Park offering ticket discounts for opening weekend

The park is celebrating the season-opening by giving admission for $19.88. The cost includes all ages' general admission to the park.

ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park is celebrating the 2022 season by giving all visitors admission to the park for $19.88. The cost includes all ages' general admission to the park.

The tickets will cost $19.88 to pay homage to the opening year of the park, according to a tweet from Silverwood's official account.

"Celebrate with us and ride your first coaster of the season, enjoy our world-class entertainment, and snack on some of your favorite park food," the park said in a tweet.



Pre-season tickets purchased at the park's gate for the weekend of May 7-22 will cost $43 for people ages 8-64, $26 for kids ages 3-7 and seniors. Children two years of age and under will be given free admission to the park. Park entrance costs for the following weekends can be found here.

The park offers a wide variety of fun rides, from low-intensity rides to medium and high intensity. Some rides for kids include the puppy-go round, kiddie wheel, red baron and the steam engine train. Medium and high-intensity rides include the Krazy Koaster, Aftershock, and the famous Tremors.

Tremors has been one of the top-rated wood coasters in the country since it first opened in 1999. The ride climbs 100 feet until it drops to 103 feet into a tunnel. The ride comes with twists, turns, drops, and tunnels before finally returning to the station.