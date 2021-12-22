Spokane police discontinued a Silver Alert issued Wednesday morning for 79 year-old Spokane man who went missing Tuesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for elderly man with Alzheimer’s who went missing Tuesday night from the Five Mile area.

According to Spokane police, 79-year-old Robert Bachman was found safe Wednesday afternoon after he went missing from his residence on Strong Road Tuesday night.

The family told police Bachman had Alzheimer’s and they feared he might be trying to get to an old cabin they used to own years ago in Coolin, Idaho, which he was talking about in recent days.

On Tuesday, Bachman was spotted for the last time in the area of Cooper Road and Mt. Spokane Drive by a resident. The resident told police he had a conversation with Bachman, who said he was lost and looking for his cabin. After the conversation, Bachman drove off, police said.

Bachman was driving a blue 2019 Subaru Crosstrek with Washington license plate No. BOE8124. Bachman's family told police he doesn’t have his cell phone with him.