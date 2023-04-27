Utah man missing after visiting family in Washington

Frank Olson, 77, was last seen the night of April 19 in Rochester, Washington.

ROCHESTER, Wash. — More than one week after 77-year-old Frank Olson of Utah left his son's home near Renton, Washington, Olson's family still doesn't have any answers about what happened to him.

Olson left his son's home at 12:45 p.m. on April 18. According to an attempt-to-locate flyer from the sheriff's office in King County, Washington, someone reported seeing him just before midnight on April 19 at an Arco gas station in Rochester, Washington, which is located between Olympia and Centralia, and about 75 miles south of Olson's son's home.

Salt Lake City NBC station KSL reports that Olson is a resident of Price, Utah, and his family is trying to raise money for a private investigator. Laura Olson has set up a GoFundMe page, which says, in part, that "Frank left his son's home without his cell phone, intending to get gas."

Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for Olson, who's described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a blue Columbia brand jacket and blue jeans.

Olson is reported to have dementia and high blood pressure, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

If Olson were to attempt to drive to his home in Utah from Washington, he would likely go through eastern Oregon and southern Idaho.

If you see him, contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

He was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado K2500 pickup with Utah license plate B688BY. It's described as grey, but looking tan in some lighting. It looks similar to the truck pictured below.

Silver Alert -Renton/King County-Update

Updated to include additional physical descriptors pic.twitter.com/bJ5dCvBmjr — @WSPMissingPersonAlerts (@WSPMissingPers1) April 23, 2023

