Several western Washington schools closed early this week over coronavirus concerns

Cleaning crews will sanitize several schools out of an abundance of caution over coronavirus concerns.

Several schools will be closed Tuesday, March 3 for deep cleaning out of an "abundance of caution" over coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.

Closed Tuesday, March 3:

All schools in the Northshore School District

Eastside Prep in Kirkland closed campus through April 13

Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland

Mt. View Elementary in the Shelton school district will be closed on Tuesday. A staff member's spouse was a first responder at a possible coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland. That first responder was not experiencing any symptoms. The school will be closed for sanitation as a precaution.

Schools that closed Monday, March 2:

Frank Love Elementary in Bothell

Covington Elementary in Kent

Kentwood High School in Kent

Hazen High School in Renton

Jackson High School in Mill Creek

Cedar Park Christian in Bothell

Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland

Mariner High School in Mukilteo

Discovery Elementary School in Mukilteo

Kingston High School in Kitsap County

Ferrucci Junior High in Puyallup

Wildwood Elementary in Puyallup

Renton's Hazen High School closed Monday after a student and a parent fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

Both the student and the parent were tested for 2019 novel coronavirus on Saturday and await test results.

The parent, who works in the health care industry, fell ill last Sunday, according to the Renton School District. The student got sick Wednesday and did not attend school Thursday or Friday.

The student and the parent are self-quarantined at home while awaiting test results.

The Renton School District said it learned about the illnesses from the student’s parent Sunday morning and immediately contacted Public Health – Seattle & King County.

In a letter to the community, Renton School District Superintendent Damien Pattenaude said the district has mobilized its custodial staff to begin thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting Hazen High School. The district’s maintenance department will continue to routinely clean frequently touches surfaces and put disposable wipes in classrooms.

The district also says it will contact families of students and staff who may have come in contact with the student last week.

In addition to those schools, Lake Washington Institute of Technology will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for cleaning and disinfecting after a group of nursing students visited Life Care Center in Kirkland, where 50 people are being monitored. The school's president said that health officials advised there is a "low risk to the greater college community."

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.