Several western Washington schools closed Monday over coronavirus concerns

Cleaning crews will sanitize several schools out of an abundance of caution over coronavirus concerns.

At least 11 western Washington schools and one college will be closed Monday for deep cleaning out of an "abundance of caution" over coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.

Closed Monday, March 2:

Frank Love Elementary in Bothell

Covington Elementary in Kent

Kentwood High School in Kent

Hazen High School in Renton

Jackson High School in Mill Creek

Cedar Park Christian in Bothell

Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland

Mariner High School in Mukilteo

Discovery Elementary School in Mukilteo

Kingston High School in Kitsap County

Ferrucci Junior High in Puyallup

Wildwood Elementary in Puyallup

Closed Tuesday, March 3:

All schools in the Northshore School District

Bothell's Frank Love Elementary School will be closed for cleaning Monday, March 2, the superintendent announced late Sunday. A staff member was showing flu-like symptoms and was directed to self-quarantine. On Tuesday, March 3, all schools in the Northshore School District will close for cleaning and to provide staff with training on remote learning.

Cedar Park Christian School in Bothell will be closed Monday as a precaution. Some individuals have a connection to Life Care Center in Kirkland, where dozens of people are being monitored. However, there is no known diagnosis at Cedar Park.

The Kent School District announced late Sunday that Kentwood High School and Covington Elementary School would be closed Monday, March 2. A Kent family with connections to both schools has an adult family member with flu-like symptoms awaiting test results for coronavirus.

Jackson High School in Mill Creek will also be closed Monday after a student tested positive for coronavirus. That student is isolated and home and is "doing well," according to Snohomish County health officials.

Kingston High School will be closed Monday for deep cleaning as a student is being tested for coronavirus, according to the North Kitsap School District.

The Puyallup School District announced that Ferrucci Junior High and Wildwood Elementary will be closed Monday for deep cleaning. The school district said the closure is out of an abundance of caution “due to flu-like symptoms of a relative of one of our Puyallup families.”

Renton's Hazen High School decided to close Monday after a student and a parent fell ill with flu-like symptoms.

Both the student and the parent were tested for 2019 novel coronavirus on Saturday and await test results.

The parent, who works in the health care industry, fell ill last Sunday, according to the Renton School District. The student got sick Wednesday and did not attend school Thursday or Friday.

The student and the parent are self-quarantined at home while awaiting test results.

The Renton School District said it learned about the illnesses from the student’s parent Sunday morning and immediately contacted Public Health – Seattle & King County.

In a letter to the community, Renton School District Superintendent Damien Pattenaude said the district has mobilized its custodial staff to begin thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting Hazen High School. The district’s maintenance department will continue to routinely clean frequently touches surfaces and put disposable wipes in classrooms.

The district also says it will contact families of students and staff who may have come in contact with the student last week.

In addition to those schools, Lake Washington Institute of Technology will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for cleaning and disinfecting after a group of nursing students visited Life Care Center in Kirkland, where 50 people are being monitored. The school's president said that health officials advised there is a "low risk to the greater college community."

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.