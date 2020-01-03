Several Washington schools closed Tuesday over coronavirus concerns

Several schools will be closed Tuesday, March 3 out of an "abundance of caution" over coronavirus, officially called COVID-19.
Closed Tuesday, March 3:
- All schools in the Northshore School District
- Kentwood High School in Kent
- Covington Elementary in Kent
- Mt. View Elementary in Shelton
- Eastside Prep in Kirkland - classes will be held online until April 13
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland
The schools will be closed for a deep cleaning and in some cases, for educators to receive training on remote learning.
Schools that were closed Monday, March 2:
- Frank Love Elementary in Bothell
- Covington Elementary in Kent
- Kentwood High School in Kent
- Hazen High School in Renton
- Jackson High School in Mill Creek
- Cedar Park Christian in Bothell
- Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland
- Mariner High School in Mukilteo
- Discovery Elementary School in Mukilteo
- Kingston High School in Kitsap County
- Ferrucci Junior High in Puyallup
- Wildwood Elementary in Puyallup
What are coronavirus symptoms?
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.
Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.
A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #