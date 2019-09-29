SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and most of the Inland Northwest woke up to snow on Sunday, less than 48 hours from the end of September.

Although summer ended just under 10 days ago, the Inland Northwest saw snow on Saturday and overnight. While lower elevations woke up to a light dusting, some higher elevations likely saw significant accumulations.

"Incredible. It’s early Sunday morning and snow is still coming down in Spokane," KREM Morning Weather Anchor Evan Noorani tweeted on Sunday morning. "There’s a chance it will continue throughout the day into the evening but it also could switch over to rain. 32 degrees now."

The National Weather Service tweeted that Spokane recorded 1.9 inches of snow on Saturday, which is a new daily and monthly record. They said it was the first measurable snowfall recorded on Sept. 28 since records began being taken.

The previous monthly snowfall total for Spokane in September was 14 inches in 1926.

Then on Sunday morning, 1.3 more inches of snow was recorded at the Spokane International Airport, which set the daily snowfall record for Sept. 29, according to the NWS.

NWS said more snow is on the way Sunday before freezing overnight temperatures move in as we start the week.

In Spokane, snow was not sticking to roadways on Sunday morning, but other surfaces, such as grass, still had a light dusting.

Other parts of the Inland Northwest also saw snow, with higher elevations and mountain passes seeing significant accumulations Saturday and into Sunday.

It's snowing in September! Viewers from around the Inland Northwest sent in their photos of all the snow they're seeing across the region.

Click here for more weather stories.

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning headlines snowy weekend for Inland Northwest

RELATED: Unseasonably cold weather continues Sunday across Puget Sound

RELATED: Mountain passes, higher elevation cities seeing significant snow accumulation

The following video is a report from earlier in the week asking Spokane residents for their reactions to the possibility of September snow.