Rule allowing self-serve gasoline in Oregon ends Saturday

Starting Sunday, attendants will again provide service at gas stations in Oregon where self-service is not allowed.
SALEM, Ore. — The temporary rule change allowing self-serve gasoline in Oregon amid the coronavirus pandemic will end over the Memorial Day weekend. 

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says the rule ends at midnight Saturday. 

Self-service is allowed in some coastal counties and in eastern and central Oregon. 

The rule change was implemented to address worker shortages at gas stations statewide because of COVID-19. 

