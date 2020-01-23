Seattle police searching for 2 suspects in deadly shooting, 1 other arrested

Seattle police are looking for two suspects connected to a deadly shooting in downtown. A third suspect who was shot was arrested.

SEATTLE — Police identified two suspects believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle on Wednesday evening.

A third suspect was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. He was later arrested by officers and booked into jail.

Police are looking for Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver. Both men are 24 years old and are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Tolbert is 6'1" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, police said. Tolliver is 6' tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the two at large suspects have a history with law enforcement, and the third suspect arrested is a known gang member.

According to court records, Tolliver has been arrested 44 times, convicted of one felony, 18 gross misdemeanors, and one misdemeanor. Records show Tolbert has been arrested 21 times, convicted of three felonies, and 12 gross misdemeanors.

Chief Best spoke at a press conference Thursday reassuring the public that while this shooting is alarming, Seattle as a whole is safe.

"Seattle is one of the safest major cities in the country," said Chief Best. "Major cities everywhere are dealing with issues of gang and gun violence, we are not immune to that. But in comparison, we are a very safe city on this very issue."

“As a police department and as a community we must work together to not allow something like this to ever, ever happen again,” she said.

Wednesday's shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. One woman was killed and seven others were injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

The violence appears to have stemmed from a fight along the busy corridor near Westlake Park. Chief Best said the three suspects were involved in an argument in front of the McDonald's and started shooting at each other.

One woman died at the scene and seven others were treated at Harborview Medical Center. As of Thursday morning, a 9-year-old boy was listed in satisfactory condition, a 32-year-old man was in satisfactory condition, and a 55-year-old woman was in serious condition at the hospital. Four men, ages 21, 34, 35, and 49, were treated and released, according to hospital officials.

Two Amazon employees were injured in the shooting and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to an Amazon spokesperson. Both employees were outside the Amazon building on 3rd Avenue and Pine Street at the time of the shooting.

Amazon said it will be increasing security in and around the office building to ensure employees remain safe.

Chief Best said the public can expect to see police officers near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street until further notice.