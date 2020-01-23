Seattle police investigating downtown shooting, reports of multiple people shot

Seattle police are responding to reports of a shooting at 4th Avenue and Pine Street.

Multiple Seattle police and firefighters are responding to a shooting in downtown with reports of multiple victims.

Seattle police tweeted at 5:11 p.m. that there was a shooting at 4th Avenue and Pine Street with "multiple victims."

Conditions of the victims are not yet known.

Police said a suspect left the scene and there is an active search underway.

A witness KING 5 spoke with who is a trained nurse said after she heard the gunfire and rushed in to help one of the victims.

"I was helping the guy who had been shot in the leg and texting his wife for him and trying to keep him calm," the woman said.