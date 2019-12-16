SEATTLE — The director of a nonprofit that partners with the city of Seattle to battle homelessness was put on leave following an incident at a conference last Monday.

All Home King County Acting Director Kira Zylstra was placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the event and the leadership of All Home, according to Denise Rothleutner, King County Department of Community and Human Services chief of staff.

Rothleutner wouldn’t comment further, citing an ongoing investigation.

Video from the conference, obtained by KING 5, shows a topless dancer with pasties collect cash from the audience.

The footage was anonymously sent to Christopher Rufo, an independent journalist and filmmaker who has been outspoken on the issue of homelessness. The same video appears to be posted to the performer's YouTube page.

“At first I was skeptical, but then I was able to authenticate the video’s location,” Rufo said.

Rufo says the video is more than inappropriate.

“I think this was really a boiling point for people, because they are saying, ‘You're asking taxpayers for money, and then you are squandering it on something totally inappropriate in any work place, especially when you are using taxpayer funding,’” Rufo said.

The short clip captured inside the conference has been viewed thousands of times on Rufo’s Facebook page – a performance he says should never have happened.

KING 5 was unable to reach Zylstra for comment.