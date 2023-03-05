Report: Seattle doctor dies while climbing Mount Everest

Jonathan Sugarman died at Camp 2, which is just under 21,000 feet in elevation.

SEATTLE — A Seattle doctor died while climbing Mount Everest, the U.S. Embassy confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday.

The company he was reportedly hiking with - International Mountain Guides - released a statement saying Sugarman's death was "not the result of a climbing accident or route condition that would be of potential impact or safety concern to any other teams on the mountain."

Sugarman's exact cause of death has not been released.

"The rest of the IMG climbing team is all doing as well as can be expected given the circumstances," the statement continues.

Mount Everest, in the Himalayan mountains, draws hundreds of climbers each spring during a window of more favorable conditions. A 2020 study led by University of Washington and University of California, Davis researchers found the success rate of summiting has doubled in the past three decades. Though there are more than 500 climbers attempting to summit in the spring, the death rate, according to the study, has remained around 1% since 1990.

