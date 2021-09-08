Fish salvage ordered for 2 southeastern Idaho reservoirs

State wildlife officials eliminated limits on how many fish can be taken at Condie and Winder Reservoirs, which are being drained due to irrigation demands.

PRESTON, Idaho — State wildlife officials have authorized a fish salvage and eliminated limits on how many fish can be taken at two southeastern Idaho reservoirs that are being drained due to irrigation demands.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game issued the salvage order this month for Condie and Winder reservoirs near Preston. The reservoirs contain bluegill, bass, perch and trout.

“Condie and Winder Reservoirs will become extremely low over the next several weeks as irrigation demands continue to be met,” Fish and Game spokeswoman Jennifer Jackson told the Post Register. “The fish at both reservoirs will not survive when water levels become unsuitable. Orders of salvage are therefore warranted to maximize public use of these fish.”

Jackson said the last salvage order for Winder Reservoir was 2007, and for Condie Reservoir in 2005.

The order allows fish to be taken by any method except with firearms, explosives, chemicals or electric current.

