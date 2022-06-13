Republican office building vandalized in Olympia

Politicians are condemning political violence after two vandals threw a lit flare into an office building that has ties to the Washington State Republican Party.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An office building with ties to the Washington State Republican Party was vandalized in Olympia Monday morning.

Security video posted to Twitter shows two people breaking the window and tossing a lit flare into an Olympia office building. The office building includes offices for a business owned by Washington State House Representative Andrew Barkis and has office space leased by the House Republican Organizational Committee.

"We don't know exactly the motivation. However, Republicans in Washington State have consistently condemned political violence of all types and all forms," said Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich.

Barkis runs Hometown Property Management, Inc. The business provides leasing and property management services.

The flare tossed inside the window of the building hit a stone floor and did not light anything on fire. A video of the attack was tweeted out Monday by Washington State House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox.

"Hopefully, what the police find out is who did this, and then they can be brought to justice, because this is a crime," said Heimlich.

The actions have been condemned by both Republicans and Democrats. Gov. Jay Inslee retweeted Wilcox's video Monday and said, "Such attempts at violence are abhorrent. We're thankful no one was hurt. Hopefully law enforcement is able to identify these individuals before they inflict any more harm."

Wilcox responded to the governor and thanked him for speaking out.