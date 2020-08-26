Removal of Seattle's Pier 58 will begin by September

SEATTLE — Work to remove Seattle's Pier 58, also known as Waterfront Park, is expected to begin by early September.
The emergency work follows an engineering assessment of the deteriorating pier that recommended the entire structure be removed within 90 days.
“Working closely with Seattle Parks and Recreation, we’ve moved swiftly since this issue was identified earlier this month,” said Marshall Foster, director of Seattle’s Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. “Public safety is always our top priority. We’re committed to removing the deteriorated pier quickly, clearing the way for the new park to take shape.”
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan approved the emergency work mid-August after it was discovered the pier had shifted, leaving a gap of "several inches" between it and land.
The city hired Orion Marine Contractors, Inc. for $4.3 million to perform the emergency work, much of which will be done via barges. The work will include salvaging furniture, art, and the existing fountain. That work is expected to be complete by early 2021.
Renovations of the pier were already being planned as part of an overhaul of the entire waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. The design of the replacement is underway. The new pier will including a playground, plaza, and additional landscaping.
The Pier 58 project is fully funded, with a portion of the funds being used for pier removal. Construction was slated for 2022.