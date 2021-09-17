x
Reservoir remains ID'd as kayaker drowned in Wyoming in 1995

Kyle Martin was kayaking on the Hoback River when he disappeared 26 years ago. His body has been recovered from Palisades Reservoir.
JACKSON, Wyo. — Investigators say human remains found in a reservoir on the Wyoming-Idaho state line have been identified as a kayaker who drowned in a river in Wyoming in 1995. 

Twenty-four-year-old Kyle Martin was kayaking on the Hoback River when a companion lost his paddle. Martin went ahead but was never seen alive again. 

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports relatives and sheriff's officials briefly saw Martin's body a couple days later, after a helicopter dislodged the kayak from a snag. 

DNA testing recently confirmed that remains found in Palisades Reservoir are Martin's. Teton County sheriff's officials have notified Martin's family.

