Airplane crash at Alpine Airport

ALPINE, Wyoming — On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 10 a.m. there was a small airplane crash at Alpine Airpark in Wyoming. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Department said that there were no injuries and the plane was only minorly damaged.

According to the department, a pilot and his wife were flying into the airport from Colorado. The runway was icy and the pilot was unable to stop the plane when he landed. The plane slid past the edge of the runway and ended up in a small field on the Idaho side of the county.

Both the NTSB and the FAA are investigating and no other information is available.

