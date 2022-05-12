Randy Weaver dies at 74, daughter confirms

Weaver's daughter confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Thursday.

BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — Randy Weaver, the man involved in a nearly two-week standoff with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Boundary County, died on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from his daughter.

Weaver died at the age of 74. His cause of death has not been released.

Weaver and his family were involved in one of the most infamous standoffs with the FBI and the United States Marshals in 1992. Federal agents zeroed in on a cabin on a remote mountain top in Ruby Ridge, Idaho, looking for Weaver.

He was accused of selling illegal firearms to a government informant. To avoid arrest, Weaver and his family holed up inside the cabin and did not come out for nearly two weeks.

Over the course of the standoff, Weaver's wife, Vicki, his son and a government agent was killed.

The standoff sparked an anti-government movement that grew to include the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.