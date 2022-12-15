Pullman Police lift shelter-in-place order near WSU campus

Washington State University alerted students on the south side of campus to shelter in place early Thursday morning because of a SWAT situation.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police have given an all-clear on Thursday morning after a SWAT situation forced them to order a shelter-in-place near the Washington State University campus.

WSU sent out an alert to students just after 3:00 a.m. The alert noted that a SWAT team was "actively working on the south side of campus." Students were told to shelter in place until further notice. Police were on the scene on Latah Street, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus.

About an hour and a half later, WSU sent out a second alert stating Pullman police had resolved the situation, which they described as being adjacent to the WSU Pullman campus.

Police have declared an all-clear, according to the notice from WSU. The alert states that normal campus operations are once again resuming.

Here is the full alert from WSU:

The Pullman Police Department has resolved the situation that occurred earlier this morning and have declared an ALL CLEAR. This incident took place on Latah Street, which is across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. WSU Pullman will return to normal operations. Students, faculty and staff should report to campus as scheduled.

Pullman PD have resolved the situation adjacent to W S U Pullman campus and have declared ALL CLEAR. Resuming normal campus operations. — WSUAlert Pullman (@WSUAlertPullman) December 15, 2022

WSU said Main Street (SR 270) between Spring Street and Bishop Boulevard is closed.

This is a developing story. KREM 2 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.