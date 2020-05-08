Auditors issue critical report for Pullman-Moscow airport

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington state auditors have issued a critical report on the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
They say bookkeepers used outdated accounting templates and misreported some figures by millions of dollars in recent years.
Airport and city officials say those errors have been corrected and could have been caught sooner, but auditors didn't look at the airport's financial statements for nearly a decade.
After reviewing the airport's books for the first time since 2010, the state auditor's office issued its report last month, saying the airport "did not have effective internal controls in place to ensure accurate and reliable financial reporting."