Evacuations upgraded to Level 3 for Parkway Fire in Post Falls

According to Kootenai County Emergency Management, the Parkway Fire is approximately 60 acres and growing at this time.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Level 1 (GET READY), Level 2 (BE READY TO LEAVE) and Level 3 (LEAVE NOW) evacuations are in place due to a large brush fire near Q'emiln Park in Post Falls.

According to Kootenai County Emergency Management, the Parkway Fire is approximately 60 acres and growing at this time. No structures have been lost. Officials estimate 20-30 homes have been evacuated.

At this time, Kootenai County Emergency Management says all residents from Riverview Drive and Riverview Terrace north up to the Spokane River and immediate areas should leave immediately. Those evacuations will remain overnight and be reassessed around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Kootenai Fire Officials say there is a concern about fire chances growing overnight due to strong winds. Crews are also finding it difficult to access the fire.

There is no percentage for containment at this time. Officials did declare the fire as a local disaster to open up the possibility for more resources if the fire worsens overnight.

Other areas around Riverview Drive and Riverview Terrace are under Level 2 evacuations.

An evacuation shelter can be found at Mullan Trail Elementary School.

Residents in the green area are under Level 1 evacuations, meaning they need to start preparing to leave. Those areas include:

South Edgeview Terrace to the South

South Penny Lane to the east

South Comet Trail

West Fenwick Drive

West Coyote Lane

South Mellick Road

South Schilling Loop

West Coyote Lane

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Way said crews are attacking the fire from the ground and the air. Two helicopters are also on the scene.

KREM 2 has a crew on scene and is working to confirm more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

