People take to social media after two tornadoes caused damage near Spokane

Storms Friday afternoon produced severe weather and two tornadoes that caused damage near Spokane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Severe storms Friday evening generated hail, wind, and even tornadoes in eastern Washington.

Reports from the public and on social media initially showed the tornadoes and the associated damage, and the Spokane National Weather Service now confirms two tornadoes did occur Friday evening in Spokane.

One tornado occurred at 7:03 p.m. near Airway heights and a second tornado occurred at 7:20 p.m. in Spokane Valley between Freya and Dishman Hills Recreational Area.

The first tornado caused powerline damage and the second tornado caused tree and mobile home damage.

The damage will be surveyed by the National Weather Service over the coming days to determine the strength of the tornadoes and assign an EF rating to the two tornadoes.

This video shared by Brian Stern on Twitter shows the funnel that eventually touched down as a tornado in Spokane Friday evening.

Sherene Bernard shared pictures on Twitter of two trailers that were tossed by the tornado along with several uprooted trees.

What was believed to be a tornado just knocked over 2 travel trailers and uprooted several trees in Spokane, Washington. #ClimateCrisis #ClimateActionNow #GlobalWarming pic.twitter.com/lLFmB0KqX2 — Sherene Bernard (@ShereneBernard) May 7, 2022

Tornadoes are rare in Washington but can and do occur. Washington averages 2.5 tornadoes per year. The tornadoes are generally weak with ratings of EF0 or EF1 but there have been EF2 and EF3 tornadoes recorded.

There have been 2 tornadoes in Washington in 2022.