Portland vigil honors Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

People gathered at Salmon Street Springs before moving to the Gus J. Solomon United States Courthouse.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered at the Salmon Street Springs Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

They lit candles, held signs and listened to speakers talk of Ginsburg being a warrior for justice.



“Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for sustainability, equality, and justice and she was always working towards a more perfect union as our founders would say,” said Jennie Vison the organizer of the vigil.



In the fall of 2008, Ginsburg visited the Willamette University College of Law to help dedicate the Oregon Civic Justice Center and lecture on the constitution.

Laura Appleman, the Associate Dean of Faculty, University Research Integrity Officer and Van Winkle Melton Professor of Law at Willamette. She got to introduce Justice Ginsburg at the event and spend some time alone with her.

“Just a taste of both her incredible knowledge but also her personal touch that nothing that nothing really was too small for her to be interested in,” said Appleman.



Those at the vigil said Ginsburg had a deep commitment to improving the lives of other people. What they hope is she can be an example to people moving forward.

Many of the people who attended the vigil went on to march in the nightly Portland protest.