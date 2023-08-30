2 shootings in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood injures 2

Two people were injured in two shootings in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood in the early morning hours Wednesday.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating two shootings that injured two people in Capitol Hill early Wednesday morning.

Reports of the first shooting near the Maserati car dealership at 12th Avenue and E. Madison Street came in at around 1:30 a.m.

Seattle police said it was reported two suspects attempted to rob a business in the area and failed, leading to one of the suspects shooting at the business. The business and vehicles parked nearby were damaged.

One man in the area reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the area in a black BMW, which was later located near Lakeview Blvd E and Belmont Avenue E. Police said a pistol magazine was recovered inside the vehicle.

The suspects have not been located.

The second shooting was reported 30 to 45 minutes later near Bellevue Avenue and E. Olive Way. Seattle fire responded to the second shooting and treated a 45-year-old victim. Seattle fire said she was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not yet said if the shootings were connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

