Police detain group found inside U-haul in Coeur d'Alene

Police stopped a U-haul in Coeur d'Alene on Saturday and detained about 20 people inside who were all dressed the same.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police stopped a U-haul in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday afternoon and detained more than 20 people who were found inside.

Photos from the scene show the group all dressed the same in khakis, with navy blue shirts, beige hats, and a white cloth covering their faces.

The truck was stopped on Northwest Boulevard near Paul Bunyan, not far from the area where a Coeur d'Alene Pride event was taking place. Police had stepped up their presence in the area during the event.

The people inside the U-haul were placed in zip ties, put in vans, and taken away from the scene.

"It appears they did not come here to engage in peaceful events," Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told our partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The back of the U-haul was filled with evidence bags from police. Still visible were what appeared to be a homemade riot shield and some protective equipment.

A tow truck was called in to take away the U-haul.

Southbound lanes in the area were blocked off while police investigated.

KREM 2 News is working to get more details about the people who were detained and why the police stopped the truck.

Kootenai County announced a news conference at 4:30 p.m. where they will share more details about the arrests that were made. You can watch the news conference live on KREM.com, KREM 2's YouTube Page, and streaming on KREM2+.

This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they are made available.