Planned Parenthood sues over loud protests by church group

SPOKANE, Wash. — Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho is suing a group of anti-abortion protesters who lead frequent religious services outside the health care provider's Spokane clinic.

The lawsuit contends the noisy demonstrations have interfered with treatment and intimidated patients and staff.

Attorneys filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court against the group calling itself "The Church at Planned Parenthood.