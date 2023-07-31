Plane crashes into beach near Cavanaugh Bay at Priest Lake

The plane carried three passengers, including a young boy. Those passengers managed to survive the crash with non-life threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — Two adults and one child are lucky to be alive after their plane crashed onto the beach near Cavanaugh Bay at Priest Lake just before 4 p.m. Sunday.



Priest Lake Fire Volunteer Keith Hanson was at the scene helping the injured passengers. "The pilot had head trauma," Hanson said. "The child had no injuries, but was a little shaken up."

With no one else hurt, people were thankful to have not been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Walk along the beach and evidence of the crash goes beyond just the plane.



"Fortunately for a bad situation, it could have been much worse," Hanson said.

The Bonner County Undersheriff says the plane is not leaking fuel into the lake and it's still safe to access the beach. But from now on, people will likely pay closer attention.

The Bonner County Undersheriff says the passengers' injuries are all non-life threatening. He told KREM 2 the plane will stay on scene while the FAA and NTSB investigate the cause of the crash.

Related Articles Seattle man killed after engine failure causes plane crash in St. Maries

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.