Orofino Police looking for at-risk missing woman

Candi R. Chandler, 36, of Orofino was reported missing by her father on Thursday, June 2. According to the Orofino Police Department (OPD), Chandler's father also reported to officers his daughter's car was missing and she had not been in contact with him or her children since May 31.

Chandler's father also told officers her daughter may be with her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy R. Anderson, 42, of Orofino. Her father added that he was concerned for her safety.

OPD responded to a domestic abuse complaint at Chandler's home in Orofino on May 25. Deputies investigated and determined that Chandler had allegedly been assaulted by Anderson and he had left the home prior to the arrival of officers.

Deputies issued a felony arrest warrant for Anderson, charging him with domestic battery and being a habitual offender. According to the police statement, Anderson was on probation through Idaho Probation and Parole, and an Agent's Warrant was also issued for Anderson with nationwide extradition.

Deputies located Chandler's missing car at a residence near Clarkston on Monday. It was allegedly reported that Chandler had left the vehicle at that house and may have left in a different vehicle with Anderson, but police are working to confirm that information.

Police said if Chandler is with Anderson, it is unclear if she is doing it by choice or against her will.

OPD considers Chandler to be an at-risk missing person, and they are asking anyone with information about Chandler or Anderson to contact the officers at 208-476-5551 or call any local law enforcement agency.