Baker County judge told vacate or explain order nixing Oregon governor's coronavirus restrictions

Judge Matthew Shirtliff has until Tuesday to vacate the order or explain why.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court is giving a rural judge until Tuesday to toss out his ruling that found the governor's coronavirus restrictions are invalid.

If Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff declines to vacate the order, he must explain why. He must also give the state and churches who sued over the stay-at-home directives an opportunity to make further arguments.

Shirtcliff ruled that Gov. Kate Brown exceeded her authority when she shut down in-person religious services.

He said she should have sought the Legislature's approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit.

