Oregon imposes new fee for out-of-state campers

Out-of-state travelers will be charged more while camping at a state park in Oregon to help recoup some losses during the economic downfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has announced a temporary 30% surcharge on nonresidents who make new camping reservations or arrive at a state park campground beginning Monday, August 10.
The Statesman Journal reports that the additional fees are temporary and will remain until the end of the year.
Under the surcharge, the average cost for a full-service recreational vehicle site for nonresidents will increase from $33 a night to $42 a night and the average tent rental fee will increase from $19 a night to $23 a night.