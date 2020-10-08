Oregon imposes new fee for out-of-state campers

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced a temporary 30% surcharge on nonresidents who make new camping reservations beginning August 10.

Out-of-state travelers will be charged more while camping at a state park in Oregon to help recoup some losses during the economic downfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Statesman Journal reports that the additional fees are temporary and will remain until the end of the year.