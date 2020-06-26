Oregon lawmakers will vote on whether to extend ban on evictions

Oregon's temporary ban on commercial and residential evictions ends Tuesday, June 30 but lawmakers will soon vote on whether to extend the ban through September.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's temporary ban on commercial and residential evictions ends this coming Tuesday but lawmakers in Salem will soon vote on whether to extend the ban through September.

On Thursday night, a House Joint Committee voted to pass it along for a House and Senate vote. There is not a date set yet for when that vote will happen, but it will likely be before the eviction moratorium expires on Tuesday, June 30.

An extension would dramatically help renters, many of whom haven't received unemployment benefits yet. But it would also be hard on landlords, who use rent to pay for mortgages on those properties.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the moratorium earlier this year to help people during the height of the pandemic.