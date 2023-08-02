x
FBI looks for more possible victims after woman escapes from cinderblock cage in Oregon

Investigators say the suspected abductor may have lived in at least 10 states in recent years, going by several different names.
The FBI shared these two photos of Negasi Zuberi.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her locked in a makeshift, cinderblock jail cell until she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said Tuesday.

The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states.

“This woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell,” Stephanie Shark, the assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s Portland field office, said in a news release. “Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare.”

Negasi Zuberi, 29, of Klamath Falls, was arrested has been charged with interstate kidnapping. Court records did not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

The FBI said Zuberi also went by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche and Justin Kouassi, and that he has lived in multiple states since 2016, possibly including California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

