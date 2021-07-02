Oregon heat wave death toll grows to 107

The majority of deaths reported by the state so far are in Multnomah County where 67 people have died due to heat since June 25.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of people in Oregon who died during the historic heat wave that began last month has grown to 107, the state medical examiner said Tuesday.

The majority of deaths reported by the state so far are in Multnomah County, Oregon’s most populous. At least 67 people there have died due to heat since June 25.

Marion County has reported 13 deaths, Clackamas County has reported 11 deaths, Washington County has reported nine deaths, Deschutes County has reported two deaths, Linn County has reported two deaths, and Columbia, Umatilla and Polk counties have reported one death each.

The number of deaths could continue to grow as counties report more information.

The heat wave began Friday, June 25. Portland set new heat records on three consecutive days, peaking at 116 degrees on June 28.

In Multnomah County, most of the people who died had underlying health conditions, officials said. The majority died in their homes with no fans or air conditioning. Their preliminary cause of death is hyperthermia, which is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure to deal with heat.

Between 2017 and 2019, there were only 12 deaths from hyperthermia statewide.

Clackamas County officials said at least nine of the 11 reported deaths were people who died in their homes. They either had no air conditioning or had air conditioners that were not working. One person who died was living in their vehicle.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday tweeted that she was "heartbroken" to learn that Oregonians died. She said her office is working with state agencies to "gather more information."

During the heat wave, Multnomah County opened three 24-hour cooling shelters, which likely saved lives. An estimated 1,000 people stayed in the county cooling centers during the Portland area’s three days of extreme, record-breaking heat.