Gov. Brown makes emergency declaration due to Oregon wildfires

The governor will hold a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the wildfires burning across Oregon.

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to three major wildfires burning in Oregon.

The emergency declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources to assist local resources battling the fires.

The governor issued the declaration in response to the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires in the Santiam Canyon, and the Holiday Farm Fire burning in rural Lane County near McKenzie Bridge.

Marion County leaders declared a state of emergency due to rapidly spreading wildfires, including the Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires.

Gov. Brown will hold a 3 p.m. news conference.

"Almost every year since becoming Governor, I've witnessed historic wildfire seasons," Brown said. "This past weekend, we experienced significant wind that is fueling wildfires with devastating consequences across Oregon, on top of a dire pandemic.”

Brown urged anyone in evacuation areas to listen to their local authorities.