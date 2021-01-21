x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

Regional

Watch Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's State of the State address

Brown's speech was virtual this year.
Credit: KGW
Oregon Governor Kate Brown

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown gave her virtual State of the State address Thursday morning.

Brown spoke about Oregon's effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, protests for racial justice and the devastating wildfires that killed nine Oregonians and burned more than 4,000 homes.

The governor also brought in guests to share their stories.

Watch the speech

A news release from the governor’s office said Brown will discuss her address during a news conference on Friday, when she will also give an update on Oregon’s fight against COVID-19.

   

Related Articles