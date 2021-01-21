Watch Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's State of the State address

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown gave her virtual State of the State address Thursday morning.
Brown spoke about Oregon's effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, protests for racial justice and the devastating wildfires that killed nine Oregonians and burned more than 4,000 homes.
The governor also brought in guests to share their stories.
A news release from the governor’s office said Brown will discuss her address during a news conference on Friday, when she will also give an update on Oregon’s fight against COVID-19.