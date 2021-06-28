Oregon restaurant owner prepares to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

Oregon is set to lift all COVID-19 safety restrictions by Wednesday, and one Ontario restaurant owner says she is ready to move away from the pandemic.

ONTARIO, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Friday that all COVID-19 safety restrictions will be lifted statewide by June 30. This includes the statewide mask mandate, physical distancing requirements and capacity limits.

While some believe state leaders should have lifted the requirements a while ago, restaurant owners are fortunate to be able to open and make up for the lost time.

"We went through it, you know? Learning to do all the extra steps for COVID and now we are going to undo those," said Angena Grove, owner of Mackey's Public House in Ontario.

Grove is looking forward to taking down "Masks Required" signs and bringing some life back to her business.

"I don't like to tell people what they have to do other than basic stuff so it's nice," she said. "It's freeing, it's liberating and we just want to get back to normal. We are glad to be done with this era."

In addition to no longer having to tell people what to do, Grove is ready to recover from the financial impact the pandemic created.

"There's definitely been a huge financial loss and I'm sure we are not the only ones," she said. "Across America, it's been hard for businesses, so it will be nice to be able to have access to do what we do best and be able to do what we do."

Grove said the green light to take off the masks could not have come at a better time, as Oregon is experiencing a heatwave similar to Idaho.

"In this hot weather back in the kitchen, face masks are rough," she said. "Some people think they aren't too bad, but when you put them on in a 90-degree kitchen or 100-degree patio, that's hard for servers and you are running and you're really moving fast and that's rough. It makes the job a lot harder"

While Grove credits the community for supporting her business during the pandemic with takeout orders and minimal dine-in, she wants to ask customers to have patience as they transition back to normal.

"We are trying to reacclimate ourselves once again, which we are getting better at acclimation, but still there will be some challenges. There will be some things that I'm sure we slip up on or that we forget to do, but just have patience with us," she said. "We are doing the best we can to get back to normal as fast as we can."

Grove's business will open with full capacity and no restrictions on Wednesday, but like most businesses across the country, she is experiencing a staff shortage. She is hopeful they can get back to normal with the current crew while looking for additional help.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus