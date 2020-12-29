COVID-19 risk in 5 Oregon counties reduced from extreme to high

Each county's COVID-19 risk level dictates what restrictions will be in place beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced updates to each county's COVID-19 risk level, which dictates what restrictions will be in place at the start of the new year.

Starting Friday, Jan. 1, there will be 24 counties in the Extreme Risk level, five counties in the High Risk level, zero at Moderate Risk and seven at Lower Risk.

Five counties (Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln, Morrow) have been moved from the Extreme Risk category to the High Risk category. Lake County was also moved from Moderate Risk to Lower Risk.

"After weeks of diligent work by local leaders and public health officials to implement health and safety measures in their communities, this week's county data is a welcome sign that we are making progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon," Brown said.

Here's the full list of county risk levels.

Extreme Risk (24 counties)

Baker

Benton

Clackamas

Columbia

Crook

Curry

Deschutes

Hood River

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Lane

Linn

Malheur

Marion

Multnomah

Polk

Tillamook

Umatilla

Union

Wasco

Washington

Yamhill

High Risk (5 counties)

Clatsop

Coos

Douglas

Lincoln

Morrow

Moderate Risk (0 counties)

No counties

Lower Risk (7 counties)

Gilliam

Grant

Harney

Lake

Sherman

Wallowa

Wheeler

Counties will remain at these risk levels from Jan. 1 to Jan. 14. The Oregon Health Authority will reassign county risk levels every two weeks based on the most recent coronavirus data available.

Here's a look at which metrics determine the risk level for each county:

In counties with extreme risk, the following activities will be allowed, with health and safety protocols in place:

Social and at-home gatherings with people from outside your household will be limited to a maximum of six people, with a recommended limit of two households.

Restaurants, bars, and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining only, with only six people per table. Take-out is strongly encouraged.

Indoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment establishments, including gyms, will remain closed, however, outdoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment activities, including outdoor gym activities, will be allowed, with a maximum limit of 50 people outdoors.

Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a maximum of 50% of capacity, with curbside pick-up encouraged.

Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, and cemeteries will be limited to a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors (whichever is smaller), or 150 people outdoors.

Office workplaces will be required to utilize remote work to the maximum extent possible, with public-facing offices closed to the public.

Personal services businesses will be allowed to continue to operate with health and safety measures in place.

Long-term care facilities can allow limited outdoor visitation, following established health and safety protocols.