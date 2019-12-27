PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting January 1, Oregon bicyclists won't be required to come to a complete stop at stop signs as long as they yield to right-of-way traffic.

The practice of rolling through a stop sign, also known as an Idaho stop, was approved by the Oregon Legislature in June. Governor Kate Brown signed Senate Bill 998 into law in August.

The Idaho stop was named after the state that first allowed cyclists to roll through stop signs in 1982. Delaware and Arkansas have since passed their own versions of the law.

A UC Berkeley study found traffic is safer by relaxing stopping rules for bicyclists and legalizing already existing behavior. The Idaho stop reportedly reduced bicycling accidents by 14% in the first year after the law’s enactment in Idaho.

Here is a legislative summary of the bill:

Provides that bicyclist approaching intersection with stop sign or flashing red light may proceed through the intersection or make a turn without stopping.

Creates new traffic violation of improper entry into an intersection controlled by a stop sign.

Creates new traffic violation of improper entry into an intersection controlled by a flashing red light.

Specifies that violation occurs when bicyclist fails to yield to traffic within the intersection, fails to yield to traffic so close as to constitute an immediate hazard, disobeys a police officer or flagger, fails to exercise care to avoid accident, or fails to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

Makes violations Class D traffic violation.

KGW's Chris McGinness contributed to this story.

